Buck's Naked BBQ
Food Menu
Snacks
- 1/2 Dozen Wings$12.00
- Dozen Wings$24.00
- Burnt Ends$18.00
Served with horseradish sour cream. As long as they last!
- Rib Teaser$17.00
St. Louis or Baby Back ribs
- Catfish Fingers$13.00
Deep-fried served with ancho lime mayo.
- Fried Dill Pickle Chips$13.00
Served with ancho lime mayo.
- Onion Strings$13.00
- App Fries$10.00
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$14.00
- Chili (Cup)$8.00Out of stock
- Chili (Bowl)$12.00Out of stock
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and croutons.
- Steak Tip Salad$22.00
Served over romaine lettuce with crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, red onion & cucumbers.
- Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad$20.00
Iceberg lettuce with black beans, jalapenos, avocado, queso fresco, mango salsa, cilantro and topped with ancho lime mayo and scallions on a crispy corn tortilla.
- Fruit & Nuts Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, green apples, dried cranberries, smoked almonds, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
- Caesar Salad$14.00
- Half House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and croutons.
Sandwiches
- Wicked Fried Chicken$19.00
Breaded and fried served on a griddled brioche bun with LTO, pickles and ancho mayo.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Piled up on a soft brioche bun with house dry rub.
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Sliced brisket on a soft brioche bun with house dry rub.
- Bacon & Cheddar BBQ Grilled Chicken$17.00
Served with our signature BBQ sauce and LTO on a griddled brioche bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$20.00
Sauteed baby bella mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and LTO on a griddled brioche bun.
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Mango salsa, red onion, shaved lettuce and ancho lime mayo on a griddled brioche bun.
- Cuban$18.00
- Classic Burger$18.00
BBQ
- Full Rack Ribs$45.00
Baby Back or St. Louis
- Half Rack Ribs$28.00
Baby Back or St. Louis
- Pork Plate$21.00
Smoked pork shoulder, a BBQ tradition
- Brisket Plate$28.00
Slow cooked wicked long, with our dry rub.
- Pit Chicken Plate$20.00
Smoked 1/2 chicken, lemon herb brined.
- Choose Two$30.00
Choice of sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken and smoked sausage.
- Big Buck Combo$34.00
Sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken and smoked sausage.
- Half Rack Combo$36.00
Ribs with your choice of sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken or smoked sausage.
- The Bucket$45.00
Sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken, smoked sausage and 1/4 rack of ribs.
- Q For Two$55.00
Sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken, smoked sausage and a 1/2 rack of ribs,. Served with baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and 2 pieces of cornbread.
- Q For Fam$80.00
Sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken, smoked sausage, 1/2 rack of baby back ribs and a 1/2 rack of St. Louis ribs. Served with 1 pint of based beans, 1 pint of potato salad, 1 pint of coleslaw and 5 pieces of cornbread.
Steaks
Entrees
Kids
Sides
- Side Cornbread$5.00
- Side Coleslaw$5.00
- Side Potato Salad$5.00
- Side Dinky Salad$5.00
- Side Corn$5.00
- Side Baked Beans$5.00
- Side Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
- Side Baked Potato$5.00
- Side Fried Onion Strings$7.00
- Side Creamy Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Side Collard Greens$7.00
- Bulky Roll$2.00
- 1 piece cornbread$2.50
- Bacon$2.00
- Carrots & Celery$2.50
- Applesauce$2.50
- Fresh Fruit$2.50
- Side Pork$13.00
- Side Brisket$18.00
- Side Sausage$9.00
- 1/4 Pit Chicken$9.00
- Pickles$2.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Side Wicked Chicken$9.00
Sauces/Condiments
Bulk Items
- Full Baby$40.00
- Half Baby$23.00
- Full St. Louis$40.00
- Half St. Louis$23.00
- Pint Pulled Pork$25.00
- Half Pint Pulled Pork$13.00
- Pint Brisket$35.00
- Half Pint Brisket$18.00
- Pint Sausage (3 Links)$18.00
- Whole Pit Chicken$33.00
- Half Pit Chicken$18.00
- 1/4 Pit Chicken$9.00
- Sheet Corn Bread$130.00
- Dozen Bulky Rolls$16.00
- Dozen Mini Roll$12.00
- Pint Baked Beans$9.00
- Half Pint Baked Beans$6.00
- Pint Cole Slaw$9.00
- Half Pint Cole Slaw$6.00
- Pint Potato Salad$9.00
- Half Pint Potato Salad$6.00
- Pint Collard Greens$12.00
- Half Pint Collard Greens$8.00
- Pint Corn$9.00
- Half Pint Corn$6.00
- Pint Mac n' Cheese$12.00
- Pint BBQ$9.00
- Half Pint BBQ$5.00
- Pint Avocado Vin$10.00
- Half Pint Avocado$6.00
- Pint Balsamic Vin$10.00
- Half Pint Balsamic$6.00
- Pint Italian$10.00
- Half Pint Italian$6.00
- Pint Bleu Cheese Dress$10.00
- Half Pint Bleu Cheese Dress$6.00
- Pint Ranch$10.00
- Half Pint Ranch$6.00
- Pint Caesar$10.00
- Half Pint Caesar$6.00
- Pint Thai Chili$10.00
- Half Pint Thai Chili$6.00
- Pint Buffalo$10.00
- Half Pint Buffalo$6.00
- Pint RYB$10.00
- Half Pint RYB$6.00
- Pint Southern Bell$10.00
- Half Pint Southern Bell$6.00
- Pint Slap Your Momma$25.00
- Half Pint Slap Your Momma$13.00